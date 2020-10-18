Seven months on, Mumbai Metro to be back on track with 200 services from Monday

Seven months after Mumbai Metro-1 ceased operations owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, it is all set to resume services from Monday. More than 200 services will operate every 6.30 minutes during peak-hours on which 300 commuters will be permitted to travel, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which runs the line between Versova and Ghatkopar, announced on Saturday.

Before closing operations in March, MMOPL used to operate around 400 services on the line, with headway of 3-3.5 minutes during the peak hours. Each train would ferry around 1,350 passengers before the pandemic broke out.

The services will operate between 8.30am and 8.30pm with a limited access to stations. For instance, at the western express highway, entry will be allowed from gate one near Guru Nanak petrol pump and exit from gates 6 and 7 near Maharaja restaurant.

“We will observe the commuting pattern for a week and increase the services, if needed. However, there will be stand-by trains at both terminal stations if there are more than estimated commuters at a time,” said Abhay Mishra, chief executive officer, MMOPL.

Commuters will have to leave one seat between them and stand at designated markers to maintain social distancing at all times.

Commuters have also been advised to download the Aarogya Setu app and carry a sanitiser bottle at all times. Wearing a mask at the station and on the trains will be mandatory.

“Temperatures of passengers will be checked at the gates and sanitisers will be available at several points. We encourage commuters to opt for mobile ticketing,” Mishra said, adding that commuters who have balance available on their smart cards for the tickets will also be able to avail the benefits after verification at the customer care.

32 Metro employees tested positive for Covid-19

In the past six months, 32 metro staffers were tested for Covid-19, of which 28 have recovered, while four are undergoing treatment, MMOPL said on Saturday. Though the services were closed for seven months, these staffers had to carry out maintenance works periodically.

MMRDA chief travels on Monorail

A day before the Mumbai Monorail resumed services after seven months, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief RA Rajeev travelled on the line from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk on Saturday. The services will resume from Sunday morning. Mumbai Monorail will also introduce contactless ticketing services from Wednesday.