Seven persons injured in scuffle, acid attack in Bhiwandi

Seven persons were injured in a clash that also involved an acid attack on Friday night. The incident occurred when allegedly attempting to resolve a conflict between two groups in Anjurphata Bhiwandi. The injured were immediately shifted to Bhiwandi-based hospital. Narpoli police are investigating the case.

According to the police, a conflict started when one of the victims, Nikhil Sharma, a resident of Tadali Sainagar area, had an altercation with another person Abdul Rahim Khan, 30, over a trivial issue while returning home from office on Thursday. Sharma was allegedly beaten up in the scuffle that night. Police said, “Both groups are known to fight over petty issues.”

On Friday, Sharma, his friends Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Pandey and Suraj Patel, along with two-three other friends, went to the Anjur Phata residence of Khan. At that time, Salim Pathan 37, his friend was there.

Sharma went to confront him about the incident and started an argument outside Khan’s house. “A scuffle started between the two groups leading to injuries to seven persons. Acid was also thrown during the attack by Pathan and Khan. One of the women who tried to intervene was pushed by these men and was injured after falling on the roadside,” said police.

Narpoli police are yet to arrest the accused Pathan and Khan.

Narpoli police station senior police inspector, Maloji Shinde said, “Both the parties are known to get into such scuffles with each other. Some of them have minor injuries on hands but two of them have further serious injuries on other parts of body too. We are investigating from where Khan brought this acid. His friend Salim said that it was brought for some work. We have registered case in the matter and investigation is going on.”