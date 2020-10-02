Sexual assault case: Mumbai Police question Anurag Kashyap for eight hours

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was questioned by Versova police for close to eight hours on Thursday. Kashyap has been accused of sexual assault by a 30-year-old actor and was asked to join the probe on Tuesday.

On September 22, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) after an actor filed a complaint alleging Kashyap had sexually assaulted her in 2013 when she’d approached him for work. Kashyap has been charged under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, Kashyap reached Versova police station with his advocate at around 10am and left at 6pm. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (zone-9), said, “We have recorded his statement and are investigating the case thoroughly.” The complainant was taken to Cooper Hospital for a medical examination.

In her complaint, the actor alleged Kashyap had invited her to his home on Yari Road in August 2013, to discuss a role in one of his upcoming films. When she was at his residence, Kashyap allegedly sexually assaulted her. The complainant said she managed to get away and leave his house. Afterwards, she had narrated her ordeal to her driver Omprakash and her manager Rakesh Kumar, according to her statement.

The actor also said that she had posted this incident on social media two years ago, when conversations regarding sexual harassment at workplaces had been encouraged by the #MeToo movement, but she deleted the post upon advice from her family and friends in the film industry.