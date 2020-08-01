SGNP capacity full as 5 of 9 leopards trapped in Nashik in July relocated

Five of the nine leopards have been relocated to the leopard rescue centre in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli. (Maharashtra forest department)

The Nashik forest department has trapped nine leopards this month from territorial forest areas in their attempt to address human-animal conflict in the district.

Five of the nine leopards have been relocated to the leopard rescue centre in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli. The forest officers said that the centre cannot accommodate any more rescued or captured leopards.

The rescue centre currently has 18 leopards across 18 cages. “An adult male leopard reached SGNP on Friday afternoon. In case of any future captures, animals need to be sent either to Junnar or Gorewada, Nagpur rescue centres. Our capacity is full,” said Vijay Barabde, superintendent of safaris and range forest officer, SGNP.

Nashik forest officials said they trapped an adult male leopard on Wednesday, a nine-month-old leopard on Thursday and another three-year-old leopard from Sinnar division on Friday. “While five leopards (two male and three female), possibly involved in the conflict, were trapped and sent to SGNP. Another female was rescued from a well last Friday and released in the same area. Three more leopards were trapped in cages in the Sinnar area over the past 10 days, taking the tally to nine in July,” said Vivek Bhadane range forest officer (RFO), Nashik adding, “Another 16 trap cages are set up in this region for the possibility of more captures. It has allowed us to reduce fear psychosis among villagers and potential conflict.”

Wildlife activists said it was an unplanned and reckless approach to tackle conflict that forced wild animals to be confined to captivity.

A 12-km stretch along the Darna river (between Sinnar and Eklahare) where leopard numbers have risen significantly has witnessed a surge in conflict with five deaths and five serious injuries reported between December and July. Forest officials said in all 17 leopards have been trapped over eight months with nine released back to the wild, three still in trap cages at Sinnar, and five sent to SGNP.

Senior forest officials said they suspect that the animal responsible for the deaths and injuries may have been caught. “Based on the report received from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, an adult male leopard was responsible for conflict cases. The adult male trapped on Wednesday fits this description. However, swab samples have been collected and sent back to the institute for confirmation,” said Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife west) adding, “Once we receive the response, a detailed plan would be prepared for the release of all other captured leopards at SGNP rescue centre. In the meantime, we are ensuring the least amount of human imprint in captivity.”