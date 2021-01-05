Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Shakti bill: Maharashtra government invites suggestions, amendments

Shakti bill: Maharashtra government invites suggestions, amendments

The state government has invited suggestions, amendments to the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, which was sent to the joint select committee of...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Shakti Criminal Law aims to provide stricter punishment of death penalty and fine up to ₹10 lakh for heinous crimes against women and children. (HT Photo)

The state government has invited suggestions, amendments to the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, which was sent to the joint select committee of legislators during the recently-held winter session. The law aims to provide stricter punishment of death penalty and fine up to ₹10 lakh for heinous crimes against women and children.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh, who heads the joint select committee of 21 law-makers, has appealed to citizens, women’s rights organisations, non-government organisations and legal experts to submit their suggestions for discussion. The suggestions and amendments can be submitted physically to Rajendra Bhagwat, secretary, state legislature or emailed to a1.assem-bly.mls@gmail.com.

The draft copy of the bill is available on www.mic.org.in.

After the bill was tabled in both the houses of the state legislature on December 14, opposition and a few women’s rights organisations had objected to the draft and demanded due discussion on it. The state had then sent the bill to the joint select committee. Around 90 women’s groups has opposed sections of the Shakti bill for introducing the death penalty for rape, gang rape and penetrative sexual assault against children, and for suggesting an amendment to section 375 on presumption of consent, which, they said, would make it difficult for the prosecution to establish the offence of rape.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend
by Manish K Pathak
State forms special cell to encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra
by HT Correspondent
Woman killed, 2 others hurt as trailer hits auto on old Mumbai-Pune highway
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
SC will take up an open letter on farmers as PIL
by Abraham Thomas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.