Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

The Nationalist Congress Party chief took to Twitter to applaud the Badals for exiting the National Democratic Alliance almost after two decades.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Akali Dal for quitting NDA. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar applauded Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the disagreement regarding the farm bills on Sunday.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief took to Twitter to applaud the Badals for exiting the National Democratic Alliance almost after two decades.

He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of @Akali_Dal_ and MP @HarsimratBadal_ who under the leadership of Hon. Shri Prakash Singh Badal pulled out of NDA in a protest to Farmers’ Bills. Thanks for firmly standing with the Farmers! @officeofssbadal.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the NDA on Saturday over the passage of the farm bills accusing the Centre of jeopardizing farmers’ ambitions. They also cited that the Centre has not paid adequate attention to the issues of Punjab. The decision to quit the NDA was taken by the SAD after party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal after he presided over a core committee meeting.

NCP in Maharashtra along with its coalition partner Congress has also decided not to implement the farm laws in Maharashtra. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the farm bills will not be implemented in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Buttler out for 4, KXIP strike early after posting 223/2
Sep 27, 2020 21:40 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 21:05 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:43 IST
Pune dist reports 3,268 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths
Sep 27, 2020 21:43 IST
Ahead of monsoon session of Odisha Assembly, 136 test positive for Covid-19
Sep 27, 2020 21:40 IST
Mayank Agarwals slams 2nd fastest century by an Indian in IPL history
Sep 27, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.