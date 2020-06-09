Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar to visit cyclone-hit districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Wednesday

Sharad Pawar to visit cyclone-hit districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Wednesday

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Raigad districts on June 9 and Ratnagiri district on June 10 to assess the situation in the wake of the damages caused in the region...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:20 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Raigad districts on June 9 and Ratnagiri district on June 10 to assess the situation in the wake of the damages caused in the region owing to Cyclone Nisarga.

“He is likely to visit the most-affected areas such as Mangaon, Mhasla, Shrivardhan, Harihareshwar and Dapoli. He will also be holding a meeting of local MLAs [Members of Legislative Assembly], Members of Parliament and senior officials from district administration to assess the damages and relief measures,” a senior NCP leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

On June 3, after the cyclone made landfall in Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar reported severe damages. On June 5, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also visited Raigad and announced an immediate relief package of ₹200 crore for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. In a review meeting held on June 7, Thackeray said Thane and Palghar did not suffer as much damage as compared to the other districts and relief packages for them will be declared after assessments.

The CM also directed for change in the current norms to assess the damages to provide relief to those affected. He said the existing norms are old and directed the officials to propose new ones.



