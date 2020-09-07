Sharpest spike: 511 Maharashtra cops test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours

In a sharpest one-day spike of Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra police force recorded 511 fresh cases among its personnel in the past 24 hours. This is the first time that the fresh cases of infection in state police force in one day breached the 500-mark. Earlier, the highest number of Covid cases among police personnel was on September 2 with 424 cases.

Seven policemen also succumbed to the infection over the past couple of days, taking the state police’s toll to 173. State police officers said Covid-19 fatalities were reported in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur city, Nagpur Rural, Kolhapur and Satara district police.

According to the statement issued by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), the number of infected state police personnel has reached 16,912. Of the infected cops, 13,719 have recovered and many of them have joined duty.

In Nagpur city police, a sub-inspector died of Covid-19 infection on Friday. 52-year-old Suresh Madhavi attached to Ganeshpeth police station was undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur.

Another policeman from Nagpur city, a naik, succumbed to the infection on Saturday. Pravin Shurkar, 43, attached to Sakkardara police station, had been undergoing treatment at Care East Hospital.

Nagpur rural police also recorded a Covid fatality after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died of the infection. Sunil Shelukar was given duty at police control room due to his age. After testing positive, he was admitted to Radhikabai Meghe Hospital on Friday where he succumbed on Saturday.

Kolhapur city police also recorded a fatality as 53-year-old head constable Sarjerao Babu Khot attached to the police control room died of the infection on Saturday. Khot tested positive for Covid last month and was undergoing treatment at Siddhivinayak Hospital since August 25.

In another fatality, a 56-year-old head constable from Satara’s Dhebhiwadi police station also died on Friday. Kuber Maruti Chavan was undergoing treatment since August 14 at Krishna Hospital in Karad.

In the sixth death, a 39-year-old naik from Navi Mumbai died at Dr DY Patil Hospital on Friday. Sandesh Gaikwad of Panvel city traffic police was detected as Covid positive in the third week of August and was admitted in hospital since.

In the seventh casualty, a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police died. Maruti Achare, attached to the special branch of the intelligence wing. Despite getting exemption from the duty due to his age, Achare contracted the virus in the second week of August. He was admitted to Vedanta Hospital in Thane on August 16 and succumbed on Friday.

In Mumbai, so far 70 Covid warriors in khaki lost lives due to Covid-19 infection. Mumbai Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police N Ambika, has confirmed that the Mumbai Police’s total number of Covid infection has crossed the 5,000 mark on Sunday with a total of 5,060 cases. She has also said that of these cases, 4,489 personnel have already recovered.