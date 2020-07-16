Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court denies bail to Indrani Mukerjea

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s 45-day interim bail plea sought on grounds of spread of Covid-19 in prison. The prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Mukerjea had written to the special judge in the last week of June, seeking interim bail, claiming she was at “high risk of getting infected with Covid-19 due to her weak health”.

The special court has noted that Mukerjea is a foreign national and thus belongs to the category of prisoners which are exempted for grant of interim bail. The court also observed that only due to the spread of Covid-19, Mukerjea should not be granted bail.

Mukerjea, however, had contended that she is a permanent resident of Worli and if she is released on bail, she will have better access to the medical facility.

The court negated her contention and observed that every day there is a rise in a number of Covid-19 cases. Besides, the court noted that medical officers are available in the jail and prisoners are well taken care of.

The prison authority of Byculla jail had in their report submitted that prisoners are regularly given handwash, soap and sodium hydrochloride in jail and other medicines. The special court considered the said report while rejecting Mukerjea’s plea.

Mukerjea had claimed she is suffering from “chronic ischemic changes in her brain arteries/vessels” and needs to be under constant care and monitoring. “Given the increasing numbers of Covid-positive cases in the state, there is no certainty as to when there could be a hearing for bail [merits] and/or trial,” read her plea.

The CBI however, stated that Mukerjea does not have major health issues that can put her at risk of Covid-19.

Further, Mukerjea referred to the minutes of the high-power committee of the Bombay high court (HC), which states that undertrials booked for murder can be granted interim bail owing to the pandemic.