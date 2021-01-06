Sheena Bora murder case: Court reserves its order on Indrani’s plea to not wear prison uniform

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday reserved order on the application of Indrani Mukerjea seeking exemption from wearing a green saree - a uniform for prisoners across Maharashtra. Mukerjea is lodged at Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015, in connection with Sheena Bora murder case.

On Tuesday, the prison authority of Byculla jail submitted a reply on Mukerjea’s plea stating, that as per rule undertrial prisoners booked in a murder case, fall under the category of prisoners, who have to wear a jail uniform.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla opposed this and argued that there is no specified rule as to what uniform should be worn. “Indrani suffers from mental health issues since her arrest. If she is asked to wear the prison uniform, it would affect her further. Besides, the undertrial prisoners are allowed to wear their regular clothes,” Mangla argued.

It was also pointed out that why after almost five years prison authority is insisting her to wear the prison uniform.

On December 22, Mangla had approached the special CBI court with a plea that Mukerjea be permitted to wear regular clothes. Mangala pointed out that she was an under-trial prisoner and not a convict.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, on April 2012. Her body was later burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.