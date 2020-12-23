Sections
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea objects to convict’s uniform, moves court

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:24 IST

By Charul Shah,

Mukerjea is lodged in Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015, in connection with Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)

Indrani Mukerjea, who is being tried for murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora, has moved the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for exemption from wearing a green saree - a uniform for convicts lodged in prisons across Maharashtra.

Mukerjea is lodged in Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015, in connection with Sheena Bora murder case.

On Tuesday, Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangala approached the special CBI court with a plea that Mukerjea be permitted to wear regular clothes and she should not be asked to wear the green saree.

Mangala informed the court that recently Mukerjea was asked to wear a saree, to which she objected, pointing out that she was an under-trial prisoner and not a convict.

The court has now asked prison authorities to submit a reply to her plea by January 5.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Her body was later burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

