Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Sheena Bora murder: CBI objects Sanjeev Khanna’s plea for interim bail

Sheena Bora murder: CBI objects Sanjeev Khanna’s plea for interim bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) objected to the plea of Sanjeev Khanna, one of the alleged accused in the Sheena Bora case, for interim bail. The hearing on the plea is now scheduled on...

Updated: May 22, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) objected to the plea of Sanjeev Khanna, one of the alleged accused in the Sheena Bora case, for interim bail. The hearing on the plea is now scheduled on June 3.

Khanna, one of alleged accused in Sheena Bora murder case and former husband of Indrani Mukerjea had approached the special court for interim bail on May 14 on the ground of spread of Covid-19 in jail. He has pleaded that the accused booked for murder does not fall under the category of the prisoners who cannot be released from jail as recommended by the high-power committee of Bombay high court.

The CBI in its objection on Friday said that though the minutes of high-power committee has not included murder charges in the list of charges for which the bail cannot be granted, the court has to decide the plea on the merits. The CBI claimed that the prosecution has submitted enough evidence against Khanna to prove his role in the alleged murder of Sheena and subsequent act of destruction of her body and other evidence.

After accepting the plea, the hearing of the plea is now scheduled before the special CBI judge who has been hearing the trial of Sheena Bora murder case.



According to the prosecution, Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamwar Rai, who is now a prosecution witness and approver in the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India
May 22, 2020 18:36 IST
Surjewala slams BJP-JJP govt in Haryana for imposing curbs on paddy cultivation
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI probe in Vizag doctor’s manhandling by cops
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.