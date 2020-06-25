Sheena murder: Sanjeev Khanna’s bail plea rejected; Indrani seeks relief

The special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Sanjeev Khanna, one of the alleged accused in Sheena Bora murder case, for interim bail.

Khanna, former husband of Indrani Mukerjea had approached the special court for interim bail on May 14, on the ground of spread of Covid-19 in jail. He has pleaded that the accused booked for murder does not fall under the category of the prisoners who cannot be released from jail, as recommended by the high power committee of Bombay high court.

The CBI in its objection on Friday said that though the minutes of high power committee has not included murder charges, in the list of charges for which the bail cannot be granted, the court has to decide the plea on the merits. The CBI claimed that the prosecution has submitted enough evidence against Khanna to prove his role in the alleged murder of Sheena and subsequent act of destruction of her body and other evidence.

After considering arguments from both the side, the court refused to grant any relief to Khanna. The detailed order would be made available to lawyers later.

Meanwhile, Indrani approached the special CBI court for bail for the sixth time. While her previous bail plea is still pending for arguments by CBI, the fresh plea is filed on the ground of spread of Covid-19 in jail. She has alleged that she is vulnerable to contracting the virus. The special court has now asked the CBI to respond to the plea by Friday and scheduled arguments on the plea by July 1.