Shirdi Sai Baba temple set to reopen; devotees to present RT-PCR result gate

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:21 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Ahmednagar Maharashtra

Shirdi Sai temple is set to reopen from Monday. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

With the Maharashtra government allowing the re-opening of religious places, the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi is set to welcome devotees on Monday after seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temple management told ANI that visitors will be allowed only after making a booking online for a specific time slot.

“We are glad that the government has allowed us to open after so many months. Devotees who want to visit will have to do online booking to get a time-slot for the ‘darshan’. Along with this, people will also have to show a Covid-negative RT-PCR result at the gate. Children aged eight to ten won’t be allowed,” a representative of the temple management said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office had issued an order for the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while maintaining the Covid-19 protocol.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra currently has 86,470 active cases. So far, 16,12,314 recoveries and 45,914 deaths have been reported in the state.

