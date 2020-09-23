Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Deolekar succumbs to Covid-19

Sections
Shiv Sena MP described Devlekar

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:15 IST

By Ankita G Menon | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kalyan

Shiv Sena leader had been hospitalised for a few days due to Covid-19 infection. (Courtesy-Twitter-@rajendradeolekar)

Shiv Sena leader and former mayor of Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation, Rajendra Deolekar, 54, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night. He was hospitalized for the last few days and had been recently brought to Mumbai for intensive care after deterioration in his health.

Deolekar, a sitting corporator of Milind Nagar and Gholap Nagar in Kalyan West, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“This is a huge loss to us; Deolekar worked on the ground level, was a learned councillor and did a lot of work for the city during his mayoral tenure as well. We have been losing many party workers who were working continuously during the pandemic; these are Covid martyrs. Deolekar’s demise is a huge loss for the city, we had personally visited him in the hospital a few days ago and were hoping he would get better soon,” said Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan Constituency.

In April, two people were booked for spreading rumours about Deolekar’s illness at Khadakpada Police station in Kalyan.

