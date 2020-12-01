Sections
Shiv Sena leader from south Mumbai announces azaan contest; BJP questions party over Hindutva

Sakpal said the competition was being organised by the Shiv Sena and prizes will be given out to the winners selected by a panel of maulanas

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:02 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Azaan is the call to ritual prayer made by muezzin from the minaret of a mosque.

Shiv Sena’s south Mumbai zonal head (vibhag pramukh) Pandurang Sakpal’s announcement to hold azaan chanting competition – on the lines of Bhagvad Gita chanting competition – has stirred a controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing its ally-turned-enemy Sena of shedding Hindutva, advocated by the late Bal Thackeray, for the sake of vote politics.

Sakpal, who is believed to be close confidant of party’s chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut, announced the competition for school-going Muslim students from south Mumbai.

He said azaan chanting sounds melodious and he always has been curious about it. “Many students from the community chant azaan very skilfully. I think the competition is first-of-its-kind. It is an age-old tradition among Muslims and nobody should oppose it. Azaan is as holy as mahaarati among Hindus,” he said.



He said the competition was being organised by the Shiv Sena and prizes will be given out to the winners selected by a panel of maulanas.

The BJP, however, attacked the Sena for “deviating from its ideology after forging an alliance with the Congress for the sake of power”.

Leader of Opposition in legislative Council and party leader Pravin Darekar said, “Sakpal has given Balasaheb Thackeray’s reference while advocating his attempt of appeasement of Muslims. Balasaheb has always targeted minorities for their ideology. He had opposed the use of loudspeakers in masjids for namaaz. Today, the party has messed with Hindutva for the sake of vote bank. Sakpal is known to be a close confidant of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been compromising with the fundamental ideology of the party just to save the government from falling.”

After the backlash and criticism, Sakpal issued a statement in the evening stating, “The competition was organised by Foundation For You, one of the NGOs in Mumbadevi constituency. After the officebearer approached me, I told them to not hold the competition by congregating children as it would have led to violation of the Covid-19 guidelines. Following it, they decided to hold it online. There was no religious or political aspect to it and I do request all to not politicise it.”

