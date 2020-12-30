Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar seeks withdrawal of 55 cases against him under Maharashtra government’s new policy

Nitin Nandgaonkar most recently threatened the owner of Karachi Sweets in Bandra, demanding that he change the name of his shop. (Nitin Nandgaonkar /Facebook)

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, who is known for his violent agitations on various issues, now wants the 55 criminal cases lodged against him to be withdrawn under the government’s new policy which allows withdrawal of cases lodged for social and political agitations. Nandgaonkar said he has asked his lawyer to initiate the process for the withdrawal of these cases.

Nandgaonkar, the firebrand Sena leader, was recently in the news for threatening the owner of Karachi Sweets in Bandra, demanding that he change the name of his shop. The incident drew extensive criticism, and even the Sena had to distance itself from the action.

In the past, Nandgaonkar had beaten up a few auto drivers for rigging their meters and had attacked a molester from Matunga. He is facing cases in various police stations in the city.

“I have no regrets for having criminal cases registered against me. Most of the sections under which cases are lodged against me are non-bailable, but every time, I have been given bail by honourable courts as they believed my intention. In none of the cases was I imprisoned. All my agitations are for social causes and against injustices to the common man. In most of the cases – be it overcharging by autos or inflated bills by hospitals during the pandemic – the results were seen,” said Nandgaonkar.

He added that cases against him were fit for withdrawal under the state government’s policy. “I have asked my lawyer to begin the process to seek the withdrawal of the cases,” he said.

The state cabinet on December 2 had cleared the proposal to allow withdrawing of cases registered for social/political agitations in the past five years till December 31, 2019.

Most of the cases registered against Nandgaonkar at are under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Nandgaonkar holds Janata Darbar and addresses public grievances at the party headquarters Sena Bhavan in Dadar every Wednesday and Thursday. He recently courted controversy after he demanded the Karachi Sweets shop change its name. His party, however, distanced itself from the action, saying it was not the Sena’s official stand. “It was my spontaneous reaction, and I have no regrets. I was never rebutted or pulled up by the leadership for it, nor was any action taken against me,” he said.

Opining on Nandgaonkar’s demand for withdrawal of cases against him, noted government prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said, “I would not talk about the individual cases, but the cases for social/political protests are withdrawn under section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code only after the approval of public prosecutors and the trial courts.”

According to an official from the state home department, the cases are individual in nature, and the decision on them will be taken by the home minister, who is the authority for the recommendation. He also added that the cases can be withdrawn only after trial courts approve the proposal.