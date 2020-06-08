Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises ‘Mahatma’ Sonu Sood, BJP hits back

Sections
Actor Sonu Sood, who has been widely appreciated for his role in getting migrants to their home states, is now the focus of the latest tussle between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:15 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonu Sood (centre) met with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray at the CM’s residence in Bandra. (HT Photo)

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been widely appreciated for his role in getting migrants to their home states, is now the focus of the latest tussle between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

The tussle started with Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut criticising the Bollywood actor in his Sunday column, Rokhtok in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamna. Raut claimed Sood was a BJP stooge and prospective star campaigner for the party.

In his piece titled ‘Ekta Sonu Sood Khara’ (Only Sonu Sood Is Real), Raut indicated that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was helping the actor from behind the scenes to make him a “Mahatma”.

“What machinery did he [Sood] have to send thousands of workers to their home [states]? The one who was behind this is Shankar Pawar. He is the chief of the Rashtriya Banjara Seva Sangh but he is merely a face,” Raut wrote in his weekly ‘Rokhtok’ column.



BJP has slammed Raut for his comments. Party leader Ram Kadam said Shiv Sena’s statement on Sood is “condemnable” and “unfortunate”.

“The MVA government led by the Shiv Sena has failed in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. And when it [the work] is being done by an actor like Sonu Sood, who is on the roads and helping people with his own money, you will make false charges against him,” Kadam said.

The Congress party also criticised Raut for his remarks. National party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, in a tweet, said that citizens who help should be welcomed and encouraged

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not comment on Raut’s column but commended Sood for his work. “We will appreciate whoever takes such good initiatives, be it Sood or anyone else,” said state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

On Sunday evening Sood met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence ‘Matoshri’. He was accompanied by Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city.

“They all are very supportive. It was not about any political party. We have to support all the people. There was no misunderstanding. Everyone wants to do good for the country and we are here for them,” the actor said after the meeting.

