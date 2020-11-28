Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attacked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as it completed its first year in office, saying it has failed on all counts. He said the government has been unable to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, resolve farmers’ issues, and has made no progress in development projects.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has achieved nothing in this one year,” he said. He added they say they will run the government for five years but have failed to deliver on governance. “The achievements of this government are only halting all development works in the state.”

Fadnavis listed the projects his government initiated but which have been stopped. He asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to stop threatening the opposition and show governance instead. Thackeray on Friday warned the opposition against personal attacks and vindictive politics while slamming the BJP over attacks on his family. In an interview with HT, he called personal attacks “low and perverted tendency of their [BJP] politics”.

Fadnavis said the BJP does not make personal attacks and nor does it target families of political opponents. “We have never made personal attacks. If we are talking about personal attacks, Shiv Sena leaders have attacked my wife but I have never made a fuss over it. The BJP does not believe in personal attacks, but if the family is in politics, then political questions will be raised against them,” he said. Fadnavis advised Thackeray to behave like a chief minister and not issue threats.

He cited the Supreme Court’s ruling granting journalist Arnab Goswami’s interim bail in an abetment to suicide case and the Bombay high court’s observation that Mumbai civic body’s action to demolish a part of actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow was illegal and smacks of malafide intentions.

Fadnavis added they are not demanding the president’s rule but the two rulings highlight “a breakdown of constitutional machinery and abuse of power”. “We do not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but we are against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government.”

Fadnavis said MVA constituents, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena, lack coordination and called it an “unnatural” alliance. “They [Shiv Sena] remember the promise that was not given [by the BJP] for the chief minister’s post, but they have forgotten promises they made to the farmers. The government has not provided any help to the farmers…”

Shiv Sena quit an alliance with the BJP last over the chief minister’s post and formed the government with Congress and NCP’s help.