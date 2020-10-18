Shiv Sena may hold a virtual Dussehra rally this year due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has dampened the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally this year, which also marks the first time that the party chief is also the chief minister of the state. In view of the pandemic, Sena’s annual rally is likely to be held virtually.

This year Dussehra falls on October 25, but unlike previous years Shiv Sainiks will not be able to throng Dadar’s Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. The state government so far has not allowed any public gatherings, political rallies, etc.

“The Dussehra rally is addressed from a stage, but we are trying to find a way around it. We are discussing it, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind security, public health etc. This time, after several years, we have a Shiv Sena chief minister. Keeping all things in mind, a positive decision will be taken,” Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters.

A party functionary involved in the planning added that an announcement will be made next week.

Raut also said the party will study how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold election rallies for the upcoming Bihar polls. “Dussehra rally is the state’s tradition for several years now. But in the current scenario, everything is moving to online mediums. However, today I read that PM Modi is going to hold 12 rallies in Bihar. We are studying how he is holding these rallies. We will definitely have a Dussehra rally without breaking any rules of the state government,” Raut added.