Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik after ED raid: Have done no wrong

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (HT File Photo)

Breaking his silence over the searches carried out by Enforcement Directorate on his properties and detention of his son in connection with a money-laundering case, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik told ABP Majha on Tuesday evening that he had not seen such “politics of vendetta”.

“The kind of vendetta politics happening in the past six to seven years was never seen before in the country. If this is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy to pressurise the Shiv Sena, then they need to change it. Today you are in power, tomorrow we will come, what will happen then,” he asked. He, however, maintained that he would cooperate with the Central agency, if summoned.

According to Sarnaik, ED questioned his son Vihang over their connections with TOPSGRUP, a security service provider company owned by Rahul Nanda.

Also read: ED raids Shiv Sena MLA’s properties, questions son in money-laundering probe against security firm

“I spoke to Vihang over the phone. He was asked if the owners of TOPSGRUP and we have any financial relation. We are not connected. We know them as a security agency. We use their security services on a professional basis at our sites. They have taken all documents related to our businesses. Vihang was also questioned about use of credit card for purchases in Macau or bank accounts in America for business purposes. He told them they are on record with the income tax department,” he said.

The Sena legislator added that he expects such attacks on him after he took on BJP in the past few months.

“The day I moved a privilege motion against Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami, and spoke to reopen Anvay Naik case, I knew what would happen. I am a Shiv Sainik and a fighter who has reached this far. Uddhavsaheb has made me the spokesperson to put forward the party’s views. Today they told him [Vihang] your father speaks a lot on Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami. I will continue to speak wherever Mumbai, Maharashtra or its police are maligned. I have done nothing wrong in my business,” he said.

