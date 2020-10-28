Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment

The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have objected to Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comment “against the Marathi language” and have threatened to stop the filming of the reality show. Shiv Sena, Maharashtra’s ruling party, has also demanded that Bigg Boss’ shooting permit be cancelled.

Jaan, the son of Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, reportedly asked his fellow contestants to not talk in Marathi on the show. Following this, the two political parties that were formed to protect the rights of Marathi manoos have demanded action.

Also Read: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 mortality rate continues to remain high even as national rate reduces

MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar has warmed that the MNS will not allow Bigg Boss to be filmed if both Jaan and Colors Channel do not apologise within 24 hours. “We will not allow the shooting of Bigg Boss to take place if both of them don’t apologise within 24 hours,” threatened Khopkar. He added, “We will see how Jaan gets work in Mumbai. Anyone who hates the Marathi language should get out of Maharashtra.”

In the scene, Jaan is seen deriding his fellow contestant who spoke in Marathi, saying she should not speak in Marathi in front of him. He tells her he gets irritated with the language and if she has the courage, she should speak in Hindi.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena secretary and the head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena Aadesh Bandekar said, “Bigg Boss showrunners and the person [Jaan Kumar Sanu] must immediately apologise to Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra. The person should be immediately evicted [from the show]... Maharashtra government should withdraw shooting permission of those who indulge in defaming the state.”

Shiv Sena spokesperson and legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that show is shot in Maharashtra and earns TRPs through the state and contestants who defame the Marathi language will not be tolerated. “Bigg Boss show is shot in Maharashtra, is TRP is earned through Marathi people but the Marathi people were insulted by Jaan Kumar Sanu, this will not be tolerated. If the son of Kumar Sanu, who made his career living in Maharashtra, is disrespecting Marathi language it will not be tolerated,” Sarnaik said in a tweet.

In 2008, Amitabh Bachchan had apologised to the MNS after the MNS alleged that his wife Jaya Bachchan had made anti-Marathi statements at a function.