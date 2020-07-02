Shiv Sena mocks ‘digital revenge’ on China, says banning apps won’t affect Chinese economy

Days after the Centre decided to ban 59 Chinese applications, the Shiv Sena mocked the move, calling it “digital revenge” for the violent standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

In an editorial in its party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena asked that if the intelligence apparatus knew the apps posed a security risk, why were they allowed to function all these years. It also contrasted the decision to ban Chinese apps with the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and ShareIt. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports, about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India. It claimed the move was meant to protect the sovereignty of Indian cyberspace and ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

The editorial said that merely banning apps would not impact the Chinese economy. “After there was a demand to teach China a lesson like Pakistan, India launched an ‘online’ attack or a digital strike on China and created a stir... But merely banning apps will not break the back of China. Chinese businesses have invested heavily in India. Gujarat has the majority of these investments. Chinese company Huawei has been given the contract to erect a 5G network in India. This company having the keys to India’s digital economy is like giving [China] the keys to the future economy of the country. This contract is going to be the biggest threat to India in the future. Is the government not aware of this?” the editorial mentioned.

The Centre, according to the editorial, claimed that Chinese intelligence agencies and People’s Liberation Army was using app data of Indian users. “If there was a threat to national security, then why were these apps allowed to function and their businesses [allowed to] thrive all these years?” the editorial questioned. It added that there has been no change after banning these apps. “The Chinese troops are still in Galwan Valley and are refusing to withdraw.”