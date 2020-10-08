Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai wins UNICEF award for advancing rights of children in Parliament

Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant received the ‘Parliamentarians’ Group for Children’ (PGC) awards in recognition of his role in Parliament in advancing the rights of children in India by UNICEF India. Sawant, MP from South Mumbai and a deputy leader in Shiv Sena, was recognised for his “exceptional work” in initiating two debates and seven questions on matters of Right to Education, protection of children from atrocities, malnutrition and child health in Parliament in 2018-19, UNICEF India said.