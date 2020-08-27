Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM

The appointment of non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District has irked the MP.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav, tendered his resignation from membership of Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying he was unable to do justice with party workers of his area.

Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“If I’m unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers of my area. I have no right to be an MP of the party,” his letter read.

The appointment of non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District has irked the MP.



“I have been following the matter for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as non-governmental administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers,” he said.

Jadhav is also a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

(with ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather
Aug 27, 2020 09:18 IST
Ram Madhav’s Kashmir visit amid killing of BJP leaders and a political churn
Aug 27, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.