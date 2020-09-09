Sections
Shiv Sena slams Centre for providing security to Kangana Ranaut, calls it insult to Maharashtra

An editorial in Saamana read that though the Shiv Sena had taken a “different route”, it would never allow disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:40 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday took on the Union home ministry and the Bharatiya Janata Party for providing Y-plus security to actor Kangana Ranaut, calling it an insult to Mumbai and its police. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana published Wednesday, called the actor, who is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai, a “supari actor”. The Sena mouthpiece added the Maharashtra unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should have not supported people who refer to the chief minister in a disrespectful manner.

Also Read: Maharashtra home minister receives threat call for criticising Kangana Ranaut

“Comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and insulting the khaki uniform by likening the Mumbai police to the mafia are signs of a disturbed mindset... But when the nationalist Modi government’s home ministry stands by such people and provides them security cover, then our 106 martyrs must be shedding tears in heaven,” the editorial said. (106 people had died during the movement that took place to include Mumbai in Maharashtra).

It added that though the Shiv Sena had taken a “different route”, it would never allow disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said that Modi was just not a person, but an institution in the form of Prime Minister. “If any person arrogantly challenges the chief minister of Maharashtra, then the whole of Maharashtra should be united against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is directly supporting those who insult Mumbai and the chief minister of the state,” it added.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai



The editorial further said that insulting Mumbai was equivalent to making derogatory statements against Mumba Devi, the Goddess of Mumbai. “Our goddess was insulted by comparing her with the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Hindutva and culture, religion and renunciation of 106 martyrs were insulted and despite this, the Central government is giving respect in the form of special protection to the person who insulted Maharashtra,” it said. “The names of those who insult the mother of ‘Mumbai’ will be written with asphalt in the history of Maharashtra,” it added.



