Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for ‘real’ Ayodhya remark

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday criticised Nepal prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli over his recent statement that the real Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram – lies in Nepal, and not in India. Sena said that Oli would soon claim that Mughal emperor Babur was from Nepal as well.

Calling the PM’s statement “laughable”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana termed Oli a “puppet of China”, who has been “spewing venom” against India lately.

“Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is the puppet of China. He has been speaking against India daily on the instructions of China. First, he created controversy on maps, and now he has directly dragged Lord Ram into the Nepal-India conflict... He has said that India’s Ayodhya is fake and that the real Ayodhya is in Nepal – that Lord Ram was Nepalese. These statements of Oli are laughable,” the editorial said.

The editorial further asked why Oli did not come forward sooner to make his claim as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has been on for 70-75 years.

The Sena further ridiculed Oli’s statement and said, “Today, he has claimed Ayodhya and Lord Ram are Nepalese. Tomorrow he will claim even Babur was from Nepal. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, but Ram Janmabhoomi belongs to India alone, and there is no need for controversy on this.”

The editorial added that Oli has forgotten the cultural and religious ties between the two countries and is speaking against India as his position is under threat. “Oli has become a slave of China and has decided to convert his country’s culture into a Chinese one,” it said.