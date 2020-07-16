Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for ‘real’ Ayodhya remark

Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for ‘real’ Ayodhya remark

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday criticised Nepal prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli over his recent statement that the real Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram – lies in...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:10 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday criticised Nepal prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli over his recent statement that the real Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram – lies in Nepal, and not in India. Sena said that Oli would soon claim that Mughal emperor Babur was from Nepal as well.

Calling the PM’s statement “laughable”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana termed Oli a “puppet of China”, who has been “spewing venom” against India lately.

“Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is the puppet of China. He has been speaking against India daily on the instructions of China. First, he created controversy on maps, and now he has directly dragged Lord Ram into the Nepal-India conflict... He has said that India’s Ayodhya is fake and that the real Ayodhya is in Nepal – that Lord Ram was Nepalese. These statements of Oli are laughable,” the editorial said.

The editorial further asked why Oli did not come forward sooner to make his claim as the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has been on for 70-75 years.



The Sena further ridiculed Oli’s statement and said, “Today, he has claimed Ayodhya and Lord Ram are Nepalese. Tomorrow he will claim even Babur was from Nepal. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, but Ram Janmabhoomi belongs to India alone, and there is no need for controversy on this.”

The editorial added that Oli has forgotten the cultural and religious ties between the two countries and is speaking against India as his position is under threat. “Oli has become a slave of China and has decided to convert his country’s culture into a Chinese one,” it said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Highest single-day spike in Panchkula
Jul 16, 2020 01:24 IST
Maha success in CBSE Class 10 exams
Jul 16, 2020 01:26 IST
Plans on for FYJC admissions
Jul 16, 2020 01:20 IST
Tough task ahead for state board students
Jul 16, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.