Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena urges Centre to address growing unemployment amid Covid crisis

Shiv Sena urges Centre to address growing unemployment amid Covid crisis

“Millions are sitting unemployed today. Innumerable claims of inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in society. Economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield,” Shiv Sena said.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. (ANI file photo)

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said on Sunday that the corona crisis has led to 10 crore people getting unemployed and economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield.

“Millions are sitting unemployed today. Innumerable claims of inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in society. Economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield,” Shiv Sena said.

“The stoves of 40 crore families have been extinguished. What is the solution to their problems? Bhumi pujan of Ram temple will be done, BJP needs Rajasthan, it will happen. Rafale aircraft from France also came to Ambala. But how are those who lost jobs in this period coping with the situation? Will the rulers ever tell them?” it added.

Shiv Sena said that if the corona crisis is not addressed properly there may be protests on the ground against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“How long will people spend their days on mere hopes and assurances? In the last 15 years, not a single problem of people has been removed. Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the economic crisis and corona related atrocities, the Israeli people have started demonstrating on the streets everywhere. The people of Israel are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The same time can also come in India,” it contended.

Shiv Sena further said: “Colleges, factories, shops are closed. Malls, restaurants are closed. Local trains, public transport are at a standstill. Agricultural products are lying down. Wherever we go, there is nothing to hear or see except for despair. In Maharashtra, ST employees are not paid. Its provision will be made at the government level. Government employees will also be paid their salaries by taking loans.”

It further questioned whether Prime Minister’s Rs 20 lakh crore package benefitted anyone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEP 2020 to help armed forces identify youth for soldiering from rural areas: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Aug 02, 2020 10:33 IST
What US ban on Chinese app TikTok would mean
Aug 02, 2020 10:32 IST
Sports university to come up in Kangra soon: HP Minister
Aug 02, 2020 10:28 IST
How will weddings, events and gigs look in the new normal
Aug 02, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.