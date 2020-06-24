Shops in Mumbai’s municipal markets to open on odd-even basis

Sections
“Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on odd even basis,” the BMC stated.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, Mumbai

A man sits outside a closed wholesale market in Mumbai, India. (AP)

After remaining shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, shops in municipal markets of Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd even basis, a civic official said on Wednesday.

The city has over 200 municipal markets including 16 private markets.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said shopkeepers will have to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on odd-even basis,” the BMC stated.



Shopkeepers have assured to arrange for masks, gloves, sanitisers and check body temperature of each person and even hire private security guards for crowd control if required, the circular stated.However, hotels and eateries inside these markets will continue to remain shut and only two people will be allowed to work in each shop, it was stated.

As per the release, assistant municipal commissioners will take a call on whether to open municipal markets in the containment zones of their wards.All establishments, barring shops selling essential commodities, have remained shut since the lockdown came into force on March 22.

