Shops remain open despite BMC’s odd-even rule

Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) order instructing shop owners to keep non-essential commodity stores open on alternate days, many businesses in the city ignored the rule, alleged civic activists and corporators. This led to a lack of social distancing, and crowds were spotted in several areas.

BMC in its order, had allowed operating of shops in an odd-even manner wherein shops on one side of the road could open on odd days, and those on the other side could open on even days.

Circulars defining roads and landmarks to mark which side should remain open when, were distributed in 24 wards.

However, many shopkeepers claimed there was confusion regarding the order. Citizen activists said the authorities should have introduced a rule that could more easily be implemented rather than one that makes it difficult to keep a check on lakhs of shops in the city.

“The technical language in which the order has been issued is not easy for everyone to understand. Also, many are keeping their shops open despite knowing this odd-even formula. BMC or police cannot run behind shops in every corner of the city, and citizens should understand before acting,” said Harish Pandey, from the New Link Road Association in Dahisar.

Some shopkeepers were also reluctant to adhere to the odd-even rule as they needed to make up for business lost during the lockdown. “In Matunga, certain shopkeepers have started selling essential items to keep their shops open on all days or for longer hours. In our ward, BMC has defined the landmarks well to avoid confusion, but certain shops stay open on all days, citing losses for three months,” said Nehal Shah, a corporator from Matunga.

Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said, “We have been appealing to shopkeepers to follow the timings and schedule issued by the authorities. However, we also have raised several issues with the government. For example, the buses are not sufficient to ply workers daily. Also, the timings for non-essential shops [9am to 5 pm] are very odd and we are demanding timings from 11am to 8pm.”

Sunita Joshi, chief facilitator of the shops and establishments department of BMC, said, “Based on the orders of the municipal commissioner, all ward officers have the power to take action against shops violating the guidelines.”