Shut until January 15, schools in Mumbai worry about Class 10 tests

Schools across boards said that they are concerned about not being able to conduct prelim or preboard exams in the offline format due to the extension in the school closures

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:35 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

BMC education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021. (HT Photo)

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools in Mumbai to remain shut at least until January 15, schools are now worried about conducting their prelim/preboard exams for Class 10 and 12 students within time.

Schools across boards said that they are concerned about not being able to conduct prelim or preboard exams in the offline format due to the extension in the school closures. “Usually, the first preboards are conducted in the first week of December and by now we should have conducted the second preboard exam for students of Class 10 and 12. We were hoping that the schools will be allowed to reopen from January first week only to be able to conduct physical exams,” said the principal of a CBSE school in the western suburbs.

While schools have been conducting online classes and exams since March this year, principals said that for prelims, the offline exam is the best option. “In the offline mode, one can get the actual practice of writing a board-like exam and with it becomes easy to curb unfair means. Our parents are also eager to send students for the exam and we are hoping that we can do so after schools reopen,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal of the Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle. Schools across boards conduct their prelim/preboard exams in the month of December and January every year, as board exams are scheduled between February and March.

Several IGCSE schools in the city are concerned about the Cambridge A level exams that are scheduled in the month of February. “We are worried that students will not have enough time to appear for the mock exams before the finals. Also, physical school is necessary to clear doubts before examinations,” said the principal of an IGCSE school.

On Wednesday, the BMC education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021. The schools that fall under the different consulates are allowed to start from January 18, 2021.

