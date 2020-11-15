Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Siddhivinayak temple to allow 1,000 devotees beginning November 16

Siddhivinayak temple to allow 1,000 devotees beginning November 16

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan beginning Monday, Bandekar told reporters.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during ongoing Diwali festival. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai every day beginning Monday in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application, its chairman Aadesh Bandekar said on Sunday.

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during ongoing Diwali festival.

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan beginning Monday, Bandekar told reporters.

“Devotees will have to download ‘Shri Siddhivinayak temple’ application on their mobile phones to book slot for darshan. They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot. QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day,” he said Bandekar said devotees will have to put the QR code into the scanner at the temple. “They will be allowed inside after undergoing mandatory checks,” he added.



“The access barrier will open only if a visiting devotee’s body temperature is normal and he/she is wearing a mask,” he said.

To start with, 100 people will be allowed inside the temple every hour except during ‘aarti’ and ‘puja’ rituals.

Bandekar appealed to senior citizens to avail darshan of Lord Ganesh on the mobile app until the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship will reopen from Monday.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the state government, religious places located out of Covid-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

Mumbai’s tally of Covid-19 infections stood at 2,69,130 as on November 14, as per the city civic body.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.