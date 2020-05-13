Single mega permission for new industries in Maharashtra: State government

In an attempt to woo investors in Maharashtra, the state government has planned to provide single permission named as ‘Maha Parwana’ (mega permission) for the industries to invest in the state. It means that the investors do not need to get a number of permissions and clearances. The industries and their operations can be started instantly.

Subhash Desai, state industries minister, said industries ready to invest will not have to run around for permission, as they will get a single ‘mega permission’ to start their operations. “Applicants will be given a ‘mega permission’ with the help of which, the units can be started instantly. Once, the industrial unit has started, the rest of the permissions can be obtained in the next two years,” the industries minister said.

To deal with the shortage of workers, Desai also said that they would create a labour bureau with the help of state industries, labour and skill development departments. “The labour bureau would be compiling a list of workers and grade them as per their skills, such as skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. They will also be provided training as per the requirement of the industries,” he said.

The state is also planning to appoint relationship managers to interact with companies to resolve their issues if any.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani as state coordination officer, for attracting new investment in Maharashtra. “Gagrani has been asked to prepare a blueprint for government to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) particularly from Japan, US, Korea and Germany,” said a senior official.

He said that they have formed a task force to attract foreign direct investment. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has also reserved 40,000 hectares of land for foreign investors. They are also working on a policy for pharmaceutical companies considering their willingness for investment.

The order issued by the state industries department enumerates a number of responsibilities entrusted to Gagrani. It states, “Communication with various companies, business groups, consulates, trade organisations, associations, and prepare database; coordinate with industries department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and other state undertakings and public sector units, in this context; produce required promotional material, arrange roadshows, meetings and conferences accordingly and coordinate with concerned ministries of the Government of India as per necessity.”

State Industries development commissioner Harshdeep Kamble said that the state is also going to appoint relationship managers on the lines of private banks to interact with companies and solve their issues. “We are rolling out the red carpet for the industries and would be appointing relationship managers so that their issues can be resolved in no time,” said Kamble.

Since April 20, the number of industrial units operational in Maharashtra has reached over 36,000. “We have given permission to 64,487 units to start their operations in the state so far. Of them, 36,383 units have started their operations with a workforce of over 10.26 lakh. We are expecting the rest of the industrial units will also start their operations in the coming days,” said a senior official from the state industries department.