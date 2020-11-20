Six approved, Thane civic body now plans 6 more clusters

Sidhheshwar lake area in Thane is among the six clusters that will be included in the second lot of Cluster Development Scheme. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

After getting approval for the Urban Renewal Plans (URPs) of the first six clusters in the Cluster Development Scheme early this year, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now initiated the groundwork for the next six clusters.

The proposals for the second phase of the six clusters that include Azadnagar, Thane Station area, Charai, Mahagiri, Siddheshwar and Gokul Nagar will be tabled in the general body to be held on November 20. The town planning department has also kept the decision open to exclude or include a few congested areas in these clusters and subject to further changes in the scheme.

The total area of the second phase of these six clusters is 125.99 hectares while the area under road and reserved plots is 46.98 hectares.

The Cluster Development Scheme for Thane city was approved by the state in 2017, following which the corporation prepared 44 URPs, work on the first six of which began last year. The work on survey of these first six URPs that include Kopri, Rabodi, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Tekadi Bungalow and Hajuri is in the final stages. The work of cluster development was also inaugurated in Hajuri and Kisan Nagar areas. However, it was halted during the pandemic situation.

An officer from town planning said, “We have almost finalised the list of beneficiaries in all these clusters while a proposal to implement the second lot of six clusters is also tabled. We had called for suggestions/ objections on all the 44 clusters and received 17,770 replies.

“Out of these, there were no suggestions/ objections for Anand Nagar cluster, one from Gokul Nagar, 355 from Mahagiri, 27 from Charai, 17 from Siddheshwar and 37 from Station area. We have given a hearing to most relevant of these suggestions/ objections in the first two weeks of October.”

More than 70 per cent tenants of legal buildings in Mahagiri have not given their consent. The area is still included in the scheme as of now. However, it can be removed at a later stage. With opposition from gaonthans and koliwadas to the cluster scheme, the corporation had excluded these areas from its URPs last year.

The officer added, “However, in the six clusters, no area is clearly demarcated as gaonthan, especially in Charai, Station area and Mahagiri as per the developmental plan of the city. It is true that some of the areas here are congested and comprise old community settlements. It will be beneficial to these residents to get redeveloped in the cluster scheme. However, with opposition from most residents in Mahagiri, the decision to include or exclude these settlements will have to be taken after detailed discussions.”

The corporation has tabled the proposal for approval of these six new clusters while including these clarifications, suggestions and objections before the general body.

The gaonthans, however, claimed that the scheme can be properly implemented only after a demarcation of their areas is made. A member of the Thane Gaonthan Koliwada Conservation Committee, who did not wish to be named, said, “The government had asked the corporation to create a separate development plan for the gaonthans and koliwadas before the elections last year. However, the corporation, though, is claiming the areas are excluded, most of the congested areas that are not demarcated as gaonthans are included in the scheme. We have approached the collector and the state government for proper demarcation of all the gaonthans in Thane and a separate development plan for them.”

Additional posts generated to boost project

The TMC has also created new posts for two town planning officers and four assistant town planning officers. The additional posts were approved by the state government and the corporation will now seek approval from the general body. These new posts will fasten the process of formulating a new developmental plan for the city and also the implementation of the cluster development scheme.

ABOUT THE FIRST SIX CLUSTERS

The TMC has prepared 44 Urban Renewal Plans for Cluster Development Scheme for the entire Thane city. The scheme will be implemented on 1,489 hectares of land. In the first phase, six clusters – Kopri, Rabodi, Tekadi Bungalow, Hajuri, Kisan Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar – are to be developed in an area of 316.63 hectares. Of these 93.15 hectares will be reserved plots and roads. The work of biometric survey of beneficiaries in these clusters is in the final stages.

CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT SCHEME IN A NUTSHELL

11: Total sectors

44: Total URPs

13.8 lakh: Total Population residing in these URPs

1,509 hectares: Total area developed under clusters

23%: Total area developed under cluster

123.36 hectares: Area under CRZ

20.58 hectares: Area under forest

18 lakh: Population of the city in 2011

32 lakh: Projected population in 2041

URPs to be developed in the first phase: Kopri, Rabodi, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Tekadi Bungalow and Hajuri

URPs to be developed in the second phase: Azadnagar, Thane Station area, Charai, Mahagiri, Siddheshwar and Gokul Nagar

CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT SCHEME

As per the TMC survey, around 58 per cent of the city’s population is unable to find affordable and quality housing in a well-deserved neighbourhood. Eight per cent people cannot even afford housing due to their weak financial situation. Ghodbunder is the only area in the city where the demand for homes is in par with the supply. Cluster plans to increase housing stock in the city areas. The Cluster Development Scheme will create 1.25 lakh homes in Thane benefiting more than 13 lakh people. Cluster scheme also plans to attract around eight lakh migrants to the city, bringing in investment of ₹5,000Cr to ₹10,000Cr to the city. Around 51 per cent job opportunities in the total MMR region will be created in Thane. Each URP is planned, balancing both housing and employment opportunities.