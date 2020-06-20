Six Chinese firms working on infra projects in Mumbai

With many politicians demanding a boycott of Chinese products and firms following a tense situation on the border with China, there are questions being raised about the Chinese companies that are involved in the Metro and other major infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

There are approximately six Chinese companies involved in infrastructure projects in Mumbai, which is in the process of a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The estimated cost of the entire 337km Metro project is ₹1 lakh crore. Of these, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd (STEC), China Railway Tunnel Group Co Ltd (CRTG) and Continental Engineering Corporation (CEC) are undertaking civil and tunnel works for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is building the fully-underground Metro, has appointed the SJEC Corporation, a Chinese consortium, for system works.

CRTG in a joint venture with J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is also building parts of Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli). Another Chinese company, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), is building part of Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) in a joint venture with Tata Projects.

While MMRC did not respond to queries, a senior official from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the involvement of the Chinese companies “stands as it is”. “So far there is no advisory [against the involvement of Chinese companies],” said the official on condition of anonymity.

STEC was also shortlisted to build two underground sewer-water tunnels between Borivli and Goregaon, a ₹50-crore project being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the coastal road project, BMC was also exploring the possibility of hiring a team from China to assemble a tunnel boring machine. The 9.8 km coastal road will have 3.4-km-long twin tunnels, which will run partially under the sea between Girgaum Chowpatty and Malabar Hill.

Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of Opposition in BMC, on Thursday tweeted, “Considering the atrocities and violations in Galwan valley, I propose that BMC should ban Chinese machinery or technology in all their projects. Also, they should sever ties with consultants or firms if involved in any which way with any projects BMC has undertaken.”

Atul Shah, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said some “tough decisions” need to be taken. “Emotions are running high in the country because of what happened to our soldiers. People in large numbers are already boycotting or returning Chinese goods,” he said.