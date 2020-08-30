Six men arrested for snatching mobiles in Mumbai

Parksite police arrested a gang of six people for allegedly snatching mobile phones and tampering with the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers so as to make the handsets undetectable.

According to police, the accused were indulging in mobile thefts for over a year. A police officer said they used to roam in areas from Mulund to Byculla, up to Dockyard Road on bikes without number plates or with a fake registration number and would target unsuspecting pedestrians, snatch their phones and flee.

Police have recovered 48 mobile handsets from them.

The arrests came after Mohamamd Rizwan Yusuf Khan, 23, a resident of Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar, lodged a complaint that on August 25 when he was walking towards his residence one Yusuf Haidar Ali Shaikh, 24, and his associate Naved Nadeem Shaikh, 21, snatched his mobile worth ₹20,000.

As Khan screamed for help, a police constable chased and nabbed Yusuf while Naved managed to flee. The police then conducted an inquiry and arrested Naved from his residence in Mankhurd.

During further investigation police arrested Mohammad Amin Shaikh, 46; Iqbal Nashir Khan, 32; Salman Siddhique, 35; Sabir Salim Khan, 34, from Shivaji Nagar area. Sabir runs a mobile shop in Mankhurd where he changes the IMEI number, said the officer.