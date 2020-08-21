Six rescued as fire breaks out in commercial building in South Mumbai

Sections
Smoke filled up `Raj Gour’ building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east) as the fire started around 2 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

“Nobody was reported to be injured,” the official added. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)

Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial building in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, officials said.

At least five fire engines reached the spot and the flames were doused within forty-five minutes, he said.

Four people including a woman, who had climbed on window grills to save themselves, were rescued from the fourth floor, while a person each was rescued from the second floor and the terrace, he said.



“Nobody was reported to be injured,” the official added.

An employee of a firm which has an office in the building said the fire started in an electricity meter cabin on the ground floor and spread to upper floors through electric wires.

Short circuit may have caused it, fire brigade officials said.

