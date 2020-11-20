Sections
Small vehicles can use Patripool bridge during girder work: Thane cops

The traffic police have permitted small vehicles like two-wheelers, cars and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders to use the existing bridge during the girder launch

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:32 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

The traffic police have informed that additional manpower will be stationed in Kalyan and Dombivli to manage traffic during the girder launch. (Pic for representation)

The Thane traffic police have issued guidelines to auto rickshaw and taxi drivers not to overcharge commuters during the weekend when the Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) girders are to be launched.

The traffic police have permitted small vehicles like two-wheelers, cars and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders to use the existing bridge during the girder launch. The auto unions have also created awareness among the drivers on overcharging.

The traffic police have informed that additional manpower will be stationed in Kalyan and Dombivli to manage traffic during the girder launch.

Balasaheb Patil, DCP (traffic), said, “We have made parking facilities near Railway ground in Kalyan so that people do not park their vehicles on the road. We have issued notices to taxi and rickshaw union, not to overcharge commuters during the block as the demand will be more on the day. Action will be taken against such auto and taxi drivers. Small cars, ambulances and auto rickshaws are allowed to use Patripool, it is barred for heavy vehicles.”

The Central Railway (CR) had announced a traffic and power block for launching of 76.67m-long open web girder across railway tracks for Patripool ROB. It will operate four traffic and power blocks for launching the girder. The blocks will be imposed on November 21 and 22 between 10.15 am and 2.15 pm, and on November 28 and 29. A total of 14-hour-long mega block will be imposed.

