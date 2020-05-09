Sections
SoBo’s rehabilitation project for Metro-3 to soon take shape

Amid the lockdown, one of Mumbai’s biggest rehabilitation projects in the south Mumbai is finally taking shape. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has released its plans for the...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:40 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Amid the lockdown, one of Mumbai’s biggest rehabilitation projects in the south Mumbai is finally taking shape. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has released its plans for the multi-storey buildings at Girgaum-Kalbadevi that will house 734 tenants from the 30 old buildings that were demolished for the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz).

One of the first known markets and business establishments in old Bombay, the multi-storey towers - Kalbadevi Heights, Kalbadevi Commercial Centre and Girgaon Heights - will bring in integrated development to the area, resulting in the widening of the congested JSS Road and is expected to attract more footfall to the areas with increased connectivity.

“The three buildings will be completed and ready for occupancy in phases from 2022. The project may trigger more cluster/redevelopment opportunities in the area. The on-ground work is also expected to start soon,” said an MMRC spokesperson.

The Kalbadevi Commercial Centre will also house ground plus two-storey fish market with separate entries, area for loading/unloading for the market and separate service lifts for the fish market and commercial units. It will house 33 commercial shops and 24 commercial offices.



This week, MMRC floated a ₹395-crore tender for the 48-storey Girgaon Heights that will house 473 residential units, 137 commercial shops and 19 commercial offices.

It has already awarded the contract for the 38-storey Kalbadevi Heights that will house 291 residential units and five commercial units.

Under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Development Control Regulations 33(7), the six non-contiguous blocks are being developed as one cluster. The three other blocks will be utilised for Metro allied activities.

Sandesh Samant, a resident of Girgaum and a professor, said the new development will bring in a big change in the Girgaum-Kalbadevi belt. “JSS road is one of the most prime roads and there have not been many redevelopment projects here,” Samant said.

