Social distancing in trains, buses a challenge

With the increase in passengers travelling by local trains, social distancing inside the compartments appeared to be going for a toss on Wednesday. According to railways, approximately 75,000 passengers travelled on Central and Western Railway on Wednesday. Western Railway (WR) saw 40,000 commuters and Central Railway (CR) 35,000.

Despite the railways permitting 700 passengers in one local train with approximately 58 in one compartment, instances of crowding, standing near the footboard were reported on Wednesday.

Instances of flouting social-distancing norms inside Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were also noticed. BEST, which began operation on June 8, ferried 5.9 lakh passengers in 2,657 buses on Wednesday.

Passengers took to social media to complain about violation of social distancing norms inside train compartments. “@CMOMaharashtra Sir see the condition. Images received on WhatsApp. Current local train Mumbai Dadar to Kalyan Government employees. So just think if private company employee start traveling What will be the situation (sic),” tweeted @rudra7679.

CR responded by urging passengers to maintain social distancing norms. “We appeal to passengers travelling inside local trains to maintain social distancing inside local train compartments,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Senior railway officials stated crowding inside local trains would reduce if the state government staggers office timings and introduces e-pass for essential employees.

“Introduction of staggering office timings was already asked by railways in order to maintain social distancing. It has not yet been implemented, that is why queues outside railway stations and passengers standing inside local train compartments are being noticed. E-passes will also help streamline passengers, it should be introduced soon,” said a senior CR official.

CR conducts training for motormen

Central Railway conducted online training of 247 of its motormen during the lockdown.

The training, conducted over 21 days, had three online modules created by motormen training institute in Kurla.

The modules also included practical training for three motormen in one batch.