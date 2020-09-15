Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Social media being used to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Social media being used to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Since the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there is no restriction on it, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The Shiv Sena’s remarks came against the backdrop of its workers recently roughing up a retired Navy officer in Mumbai for circulating on social media a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed social media platforms are being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Since the last five to six years, disparaging comments are being made on social media in the name of gossiping and there is no restriction on it, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Maharashtra and the Marathis are experiencing such a situation for the past some days, it said.

“Social media is being used systematically to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra. But if anyone retorts to such gossiping in their own style, then concerns are raised about one’s (the users) freedom of speech,” the Marathi daily said without mentioning any incident.



It also referred to Supreme Court judge N V Ramanas recent comment where he said “judges are now becoming victims of juicy gossip and slanderous social media postings as they restrain themselves from speaking in their own defence”.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said what Justice Ramana said is true and applies to almost all sectors with its degree varying.

The Shiv Sena’s remarks came against the backdrop of its workers recently roughing up a retired Navy officer in Mumbai for circulating on social media a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The party was also recently engaged in a war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who in a Twitter post likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress, also said some machineries have to face “false criticism” helplessly due to government obligation, but that does not mean social media users take disadvantage of it.

The party also wondered if social media users will show the maturity of understanding what Justice Ramana said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: India has 55 deaths per million, one of the lowest in world, says Centre
Sep 15, 2020 12:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Sep 15, 2020 11:23 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST

latest news

Cong gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’
Sep 15, 2020 12:23 IST
UP to organise ‘one district one product’ international exhibition
Sep 15, 2020 12:23 IST
Social media being used to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra: Shiv Sena
Sep 15, 2020 12:12 IST
China locks down city on Myanmar border after fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
Sep 15, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.