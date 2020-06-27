‘Societies can’t bar entry of house help and drivers’

The state cooperation department has asked the registrars of cooperative societies to inform the housing societies that they cannot frame their own rules to bar the entry of house help and drivers on their premises.

The issue arose as many societies restricted the entry of house help during the lockdown and are not ready to allow them despite the easing of curbs by the state government.

The department has pointed out that the state government, in its various notifications on Covid-19, had never restricted the movement of house help and drivers.

It said it has come to the notice of the state government that some housing societies are framing rules and regulations contrary to those issued by the state.

It said the office-bearers need to allow help and drivers as notified by the government and not flout the rules.

Registrars monitor the working of the housing society. Members of the housing society can complain to them if they have grievances against the elected members. They also conduct the elections of the housing societies.

Office-bearers, however, said the restriction was for the betterment of the residents.

“Housing society members are restricting help and drivers to protect the spread of Covid-19,” said Dhaval Shah, chairman, Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association.

The association of house help, however, called it discriminatory.

“Our livelihood is at stake and we are as careful as others regarding the virus,” said Babli Rawat, president, Ghar Kamgar Molkarin Sanghatana.