Societies start framing rules for house help to resume work

Several big housing societies across the city which had suspended the services of household help for residents when the lockdown began have now started framing rules to allow the entry of helps and drivers in their premises. However, many smaller housing societies are yet to take a call on the matter. Some are awaiting decision from the management on whether helps can be allowed again.

The development comes as the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced Unlock 1.0 after two months of lockdown and set some guidelines to be followed in the state.

However, some societies in south Mumbai fear that it will be difficult for them to find help as many household workers have left for their hometowns. “There is a shortage of people because a lot of them have left for their hometowns. Also, as transportation is shut currently, we will need to find people from vicinity which will be difficult,” said Sanjay Dube, chairperson of the managing committee of Ashok Gardens society at Sewri.

Dube added that as of now maids haven’t resumed their services, but the committee will be forming an advisory on the basis of government protocol which will include sanitisation, separate entrance and elevators for maids as well as social distancing norms. “As of now, we might have drivers and car cleaners resuming in a day or two without being allowed to go up to the flats,” said Dube.

Bhavin Mavani, secretary of Raheja Vistas Co-operative Housing Society at Chandivli, said as of yet they haven’t received requests from residents to allow maids in society premises. Before the lockdown, maids and other helps from the society were trained to maintain basic hygiene before the pandemic broke out.

Currently, the society has decided to allow only full-time helps, whereas the entry of drivers and cleaners has been restricted to parking area.

“Even for those who want to get full-time help to stay with them, we have asked for a fitness certificate and are checking that they do not come from containment zones. Even after they enter the society, they have to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Mavani.