Mumbai News

Soon, take a guided tour of BMC headquarters in Mumbai; MTDC-BMC ink deal

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on behalf of the state tourism department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start guided tours of the Brihanmumbai...

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on behalf of the state tourism department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start guided tours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters for tourists. MTDC will plan the tour and procure necessary permissions for the tour of the heritage building from the state government. State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “It’s a building that’s always captured my imagination and awestruck millions like me... I’m sure that not just tourists, but many Mumbaikars would also love to see the building of the BMC HQ...”

