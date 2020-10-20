Sections
Soon, travel to Navi Mumbai in under 40 minutes; thanks to Mumbai's water taxis

Soon, travel to Navi Mumbai in under 40 minutes; thanks to Mumbai’s water taxis

The Mumbai Port Trust is planning to operate water taxis between Mumbai and Belapur, Vashi, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Manwa initially.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:17 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File photo: First-ever water taxi service in Kerala backwaters. (ANI)

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is looking to initiate water taxi services from the city’s domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Princess Dock from next month.

The MbPT is planning to operate water taxis between Mumbai and Belapur, Vashi, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Manwa initially. Officials said that they had shortlisted around six agencies to operate the water taxis, of which, one or even two operators are likely to start services soon.

The water taxis will facilitate reaching Navi Mumbai in around 30-40 minutes instead of close to one and half hour travel by road. Captain Bhabatosh Chand, deputy conservator, marine department, MbPT, said the charges for the services will be determined by the operator.

In February 2020, the MbPT had started the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger services from south Mumbai to Alibaug which proved to be a hit with passengers after it was resumed services in August 20 post the lockdown.

According to M2M Ferries Pvt Ltd, which operates the services, more than 5,000 passengers, 1,200 cars, 270 two-wheelers and cyclists took a trip on the ferry between August 20 and the first week of September.

