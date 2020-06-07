Sections
Source of foul smell remains unidentified: Mumbai Fire Brigade

BMC had received complaints of a foul pungent odour on Saturday, giving rise to suspicions of a gas leak.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:51 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai Fire Brigade is yet to identify the source of the foul smell (HT Photo)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is yet to identify the source of the foul smell, which was reported by residents in parts of the city’s eastern suburbs late on Saturday night, the department’s chief said on Sunday morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Saturday night received complaints from residents of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar(East), Ghatkopar(West), Powai, Andheri, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli about a foul pungent odour, giving rise to suspicions of a gas leak.

The civic body had earlier suspected that the smell originated from the US Vitamin Company near Indira Apartment in Govandi(East), which later spread toward Andheri and Powai.

“We investigated the entire premises and nearby areas of US Vitamin Company but no leakage was found. We followed the exact locations of complaints given by the BMC’s disaster management control room that received the calls,” P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said.



The fire brigade had deputed 17 fire engines and senior fire officers for an investigation and searched areas in the periphery of up to 2km from the location of callers’ addresses.

Its hazmat vehicle, deployed to deal with disasters related to hazardous chemicals, has also been kept on stand-by.

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) and Mumbai police have been asked to remain on alert.

Officials said they are also looking at other possible sources of the foul smell.

“We are also looking into the possibility if it could be a methane build-up in drains. The investigation is on-going,” a senior officer said.

The civic body’s disaster management department had received 37 complaints from 15 locations of suspected gas leakages in September last year and the fire brigade got 50. Some citizens had also reported about a suspected gas leakage to the police.

However, the source of a possible leak was never detected despite investigations.

