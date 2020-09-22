South Mumbai surpasses 3,000-mm mark, highest seasonal rain in a decade

South Mumbai has set a rain record this year with the highest seasonal rainfall in 10 years (2011-2020) and this is only the fifth time in 119 years that over 3,000mm rain was recorded.

The weather observatory at Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, surpassed the 3,000mm mark with light to moderate rain between Monday and Tuesday. Moderate showers were recorded through the day in Mumbai on Tuesday. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, Colaba recorded 50.4mm rain while 21.6mm was recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs. Intense heavy showers were recorded late Tuesday evening post 8.30 pm across isolated areas in south Mumbai.

South Mumbai has recorded 3,050.9mm rain between June and September 22, 8.30pm.

Seasonal rainfall is representative of the quantum of rain recorded between June and September, the duration of the southwest monsoon in India.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the first time in 10 years (2011-2020) that the weather station recorded over 3,000-mm rain. In 2010, Colaba had recorded 3,169.1 mm but thereafter the highest seasonal rainfall was recorded in 2011 (2,878.8mm) followed by 2019 (2,732.4mm). Over the past decade, the lowest rainfall was recorded in 2012 at 1,433.9mm.

Over the past 119 years (1901-2020), IMD data showed Colaba recorded its highest all-time seasonal rainfall in 1954 at 3,423.1mm while its lowest all-time rainfall was recorded in 1918 at 584.4mm. In 1958 and 1983, Colaba had recorded 3,382.4mm and 3,329.8mm, making it a total five such years (including 2020) in over a century that 3,000mm rain was recorded.

“Generally the trend shows Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, receives much more rain than Colaba, but 2020 has been an exceptionally good monsoon year for entire Mumbai and Maharashtra,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

The average seasonal rainfall for Colaba is 2,066mm and it was surpassed on August 5. The weather station recorded 524.5 mm rain in June, 1,229.5 mm rain in July, and 1,132.7mm rain in August, which included the exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded between August 4 and 5 of 331.8 mm rain over 24 hours. “There have been seven low-pressure weather systems so far this monsoon and the most recent one allowing moderate rain over Mumbai currently. These systems kept weather systems active along the west coast leading to intense rainfall activity witnessed especially during the month of August when the low-pressure system was active 27 days out of 31 days of the month,” said Mohapatra.

In September so far, south Mumbai has recorded 165.4 mm rain against the monthly average of 330.4mm while the suburbs recorded 145.2 mm rain against the mean for the month at 341.4mm. Between June and September so far, the suburbs recorded 3,306.3mm rain, the second wettest monsoon in 10 years.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has predicted heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) for Wednesday. “Under the impact of the low-pressure weather system over the northeast Bay of Bengal, lower level southwesterly winds brought moisture over the Konkan coast leading to cloud bans moving from south to north over Konkan from the Arabian Sea with cloud height varying from 5 to 10km from the surface leading to active monsoon conditions,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

South Mumbai and the suburbs both have witnessed 55% excess rainfall through the season so far, with over a week still to go. Maharashtra has recorded 17% excess rainfall.

RAIN RECORD FOR SOUTH MUMBAI

YEARS WHEN RAINFALL CROSSED 3,000-mm AT COLABA (1901-2020)

2020 – 3,050.9 mm (From June 1 to September 22 8.30pm)

2010 – 3,169.1 mm

1983 – 3,329.8 mm

1958 – 3,382.4 mm

1954 – 3,423.1 mm (all-time high)

1918 – 584.4 mm (lowest – all time)

(Source: IMD)

SEASONAL RAINFALL OVER THE PAST 10 YEARS (2011-2020)

2020 – 3,050.9 mm (highest in 10 years)

2019 – 2,732.4 mm

2018 – 1,779.3 mm

2017 - 2,253.4 mm

2016 – 2,507 mm

2015 – 1,604.8 mm

2014 – 2,134.7 mm

2013 – 2,371.2 mm

2012 – 1,433.9 mm (lowest in 10 years)

2011 – 2,878.8 mm

(Source: IMD)