South Mumbai wards keep Covid count in check

South Mumbai wards keep Covid count in check

Despite high population density, both reported less than 500 cases each; took preventive steps, say officials

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:32 IST

By Eshanpriya MS,

Even as experts and bureaucrats have pointed to Mumbai’s high population density and congestion as factors contributing to the high incidence of Covid-19 cases, two wards in south Mumbai are among those with the lowest number of cases despite having unfavourable conditions.

B ward (Bhendi Bazaar, Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri, Pydhonie) and C ward (Kalbadevi, Chira Bazaar) have recorded fewer than 500 cases each.

Despite a high population density and cramped homes, B ward has recorded 484 cases and 112 recoveries so far. C ward has also recorded 112 recoveries out of 412 reported cases. B ward, with an area of about 2 square kilometres, has a population of about 1.28 lakh. C ward has a similar population density in an area of 1.8 square kilometres.

Authorities and elected representatives of both wards have attributed the relatively limited spread of Covid-19 to the lack of slums in these areas and citizens strictly adhering to lockdown guidelines, rules of quarantine and physical distancing.



A senior civic official said, “These areas in south Mumbai are among those where citizens know they will be in a bad situation collectively if they do not take care. Since day one, everybody stayed indoors, markets were better managed, citizens followed strict rules of containment zones if cases were found.”

Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of B ward, said, “There are a lot of international travellers in my ward. So I was very concerned. In the first few weeks itself, we began to trace international flyers, check their travel history, quarantine them and their families. That helped the situation right in the beginning.” Arte said the maximum number of fever camps were arranged in the initial days, which helped prevent suspected cases from socialising in the community.

Amin Patel, the legislator from this area and whose jurisdiction covers all of B ward and a part of C ward, said, “As for B ward, there are many open markets that attract buyers especially during festivals [like Eid]. This ward has a high Muslim population. So in March itself we segregated the markets and what used to function on one road, was spread out to four roads.”

An officer from C ward said, “There are pockets of high population density in this ward, and there are also large commercial areas, which are closed due to the lockdown. This helped the overall figure of cases in the ward to remain under control. There is a high floating population here that is not coming to the ward due to the lockdown.”

Atul Shah, corporator and ward committee chairman of C and D wards, said, “There are a few pockets in C ward that have cluster cases. I have already written to the municipal commissioner expressing concern about these pockets. But the situation in the rest of the ward is better. We do not have too many contact cases.

