Mumbai News

Special cells at Maharashtra Covid-19 facilities to deal with sexual abuse cases

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:06 IST

The state government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) directing authorities to set up a cell at all Covid facilities to deal with cases of sexual abuse against women. The decision has been taken in the wake of the recent string of complaints of sexual abuse at a few Covid-19 facilities in the state.

The GR issued by the public health department has mandated special cells at all Covid care centres, dedicated Covid healthcare centres, dedicated Covid hospitals, jumbo centres and quarantine centres across the state. The cells will be equipped with a woman medical officer, nurse and the equipment required for preliminary tests to conduct on the victim.

The authorities have also been directed to provide police assistance, legal help and counselling to the victim following the guidelines issued by the government in 2015 and 2019, according to the existing laws including Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, directorate, health services, has been appointed as the nodal officer for such cases.

