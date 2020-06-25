Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Special shields to protect autorickshaw drivers

To prevent the spread of Covid-19 and make autorickshaws safer, drivers are getting protective shields installed between the driver’s and passengers’ seats. Mobile...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:13 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

To prevent the spread of Covid-19 and make autorickshaws safer, drivers are getting protective shields installed between the driver’s and passengers’ seats.

Mobile application-based cab operator Ola, which also operates autorickshaws in the city, on Wednesday made it mandatory to have a protective shield inside autorickshaws. “Autorickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means of commute in our country. With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride,” said Anand Subramanian, Ola spokesperson.

Autorickshaw unions in the city have said they are encouraging drivers to put protective shields inside autorickshaws but are waiting for a decision from the state government. “We have asked drivers to put shields, but the material available is plastic. Plastic gets torn easily and not enough garages are providing the material. We are waiting for directives from the state government on the operation of autorickshaws and taxis,” said Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union.

“I have been operating an autorickshaw in the city for over 10 years now. Under the present situation due to Covid-19, it is very important to have a shield. Many auto drivers have spent their money to install the covers. I will also be installing it soon,” said Aslam Shaikh, a Ghatkopar resident.



Black and yellow taxi owners are also placing protective shields. “We have asked taxi drivers to start placing it as protective measures. We have installed shields in 10 taxis so far. The decision on introducing the shields in all taxis will be taken after state government directive.” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

Currently only a limited number of autorickshaws and taxis are operating in the city.

